Iran’s new demands for US complicate Hormuz deal

The strait won’t be reopened until the US permanently ends the war and compensates Tehran for damages, Iranian officials said

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Iranian flag flutters in front of cargo ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz
Iranian flag flutters in front of cargo ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz
(Image credit: Majid Saeedi / Getty Images)

What happened

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Sunday said a deal with Oman on control of the Strait of Hormuz was in the “final stages,” but that “does not mean reopening the strait” until “conditions” are fulfilled. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Saturday said the strait won’t be reopened until the U.S. “corrects its behavior,” permanently ending the war, lifting the naval blockade and sanctions, “unconditionally” unfreezing Tehran’s assets and “completely” compensating it for war damages.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  