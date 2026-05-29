US-Iran deal awaits OK as ceasefire teeters

The ceasefire could be extended for another two months

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Cabinet meeting
Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Cabinet meeting
(Image credit: Samuel Corum / Sipa / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

What happened

U.S. and Iranian negotiators on Thursday reached a tentative agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and extend the ceasefire for another 60 days while thornier issues like Iran’s nuclear program and U.S. sanctions are hashed out, U.S. officials said. “We’re not there yet, but we’re very close,” Vice President JD Vance told reporters, adding that it’s “still TBD” if and when President Donald Trump “can endorse the agreement.” Tehran did not comment.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  