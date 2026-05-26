Destination unknown

Some migrants can’t legally be sent home. So President Trump is deporting them to third countries.

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MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Immigrants depart a plane after being deported to a third country.
Deportees arrive in Costa Rica
(Image credit: Getty)

What is a third-country deportation?

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