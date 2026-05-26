Trump sweeps out more Republican foes

Thomas Massie and Bill Cassidy lost their GOP primaries

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Thomas Massie in front of an American flag
Massie: Dared to challenge Trump
(Image credit: Jon Cherry / Getty Images)

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