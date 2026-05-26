Outrage erupts over Trump’s ‘slush fund’ for allies

The $1.8 billion fund has critics on both sides of the aisle

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Trump raises his fist in the air
No longer under audit by the IRS
(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images)

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