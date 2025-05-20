Trump defends $400M jet gift on Mideast tour

Trump's Middle East tour sparks alarm over plan to turn the Qatari jet into an Air Force One

Donald Trump and Mohammed bin Salman
"The suspicion arises that the president's real agenda is Trump First," and "the rest is sleight of hand."
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
By
published

What happened

President Trump last week embarked on a pomp-filled tour of the Middle East, where he signed investment deals with Saudi Arabia, pledged to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria, made overtures to Iran, and sparked domestic uproar with his plan to accept Qatar's gift of a $400 million jet. Trump scoffed at ethical concerns about receiving a lavishly appointed Boeing 747-8 from the Qatari royal family, saying the "palace in the sky" would be converted into an Air Force One and would go to his presidential library after he left office. Only a "stupid" person wouldn't want "a free, very expensive airplane," said Trump. In a memo, Attorney General Pam Bondi—a former lobbyist for Qatar—declared the gift would not violate anti-bribery laws or the Constitution's ban on foreign gifts because it would go initially to the Defense Department. But even many Republicans balked at the plan. Qatar's rulers "support Hamas," said Florida Sen. Rick Scott. "I don't know how you make [the plane] safe."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸