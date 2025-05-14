Trump vows to lift Syria sanctions

What happened

President Donald Trump Tuesday announced plans to drop American sanctions against Syria that have been in place since 1979, saying the financial lifeline could help the new government stabilize the country after 14 years of civil war. Trump made his unexpected announcement after arriving in Saudi Arabia for a four-day visit to the region.

Who said what

The new government of former jihadist Ahmed al-Sharaa "will hopefully succeed in stabilizing the country and keeping peace," Trump said during a speech in Riyadh. "I say, good luck, Syria. Show us something special." Syrian officials said al-Sharaa, who met with Trump in the Saudi capital Wednesday morning, wanted to "share his vision of a Marshall Plan–style reconstruction in which American and other Western companies would win out over China and other powers," The Wall Street Journal said.

The U.S. has been "weighing how to handle al-Sharaa since he took power in December" after overthrowing Bashar al-Assad, The Associated Press said. Turkey and Arab Gulf leaders have "rallied behind the new government," calling it a "bulwark against Iran's return to influence in Syria," but Israel has been "deeply skeptical of al-Sharaa's extremist past."

What next?

Syria is still a designated state sponsor of terrorism and "waiving congressionally passed sanctions is a complicated process," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). It should be done carefully "in a coordinated fashion with our allies — especially our friends in Israel."