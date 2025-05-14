Trump vows to lift Syria sanctions

The move would help the new government stabilize the country following years of civil war

What happened

President Donald Trump Tuesday announced plans to drop American sanctions against Syria that have been in place since 1979, saying the financial lifeline could help the new government stabilize the country after 14 years of civil war. Trump made his unexpected announcement after arriving in Saudi Arabia for a four-day visit to the region.

