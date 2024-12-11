New Syria government takes charge, urging 'stability'

The rebel forces that ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad announced an interim government

Syrian rebel leaders Mohammed al-Bashir and Ahmed al-Sharaa
Syrian rebel leaders Mohammed al-Bashir and Abu Mohammed al-Jolani
(Image credit: Omar Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The rebel forces that ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad on Sunday announced an interim government Tuesday. Mohammed al-Bashir (pictured above, left), who ran the rebel alliance's "salvation government" in its Idlib province stronghold, said on state TV he would lead the country as caretaker prime minister until March 1. He was pictured leading a Cabinet meeting with his Idlib governing team, rebel leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa — also known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Jolani (above, right) — and several Assad holdovers, including outgoing Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

