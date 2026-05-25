Film reviews: ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,’ ‘I Love Boosters,’ and ‘Obsession’

A bounty hunter and his wee mate take on a new mission, shoplifters seek to topple a fashion mogul, and a young man’s wish for love goes horrifyingly awry

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A scene from &quot;Obsession&quot;.
Navarrette: Way beyond clingy
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‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’

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