Ted Turner: The pugnacious media mogul who founded CNN

The cable news pioneer died at 87

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Ted Turner.
Turner started the first 24-hour cable news channel, the Cable News Network
(Image credit: Getty)

Ted Turner made television news a pervasive presence. Before he started the first 24-hour cable news channel, the Cable News Network, in 1980, Americans got their news from the three major networks’ 6:30 p.m. broadcasts. By 7 p.m., Turner said, “the news was over.” CNN upended that model, and it was just one of Turner’s achievements. He built the Atlanta-based Turner Broadcasting System into a juggernaut incorporating seven cable networks. A ferocious competitor, he owned three sports teams, including the Atlanta Braves, and skippered his yacht to a win in the 1977 America’s Cup. Along the way he piled up billions of dollars but later gave much of it to charity, and bought and conserved nearly 2 million acres of wildland.

Turner did none of this quietly. Headstrong and an incorrigible womanizer whose three wives included actress Jane Fonda, the “Mouth of the South” challenged rival Rupert Murdoch to a fistfight, called Christianity “a religion for losers,” and compared himself to Winston Churchill and Alexander the Great. “If only I had a little humility,” he once said, “I’d be perfect.”

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