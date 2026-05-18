6 cinematic homes with theaters

Loomis, Calif.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This 2007 Tuscan-inspired estate near Folsom Lake features a cinema with two rows of seating, illuminated movie posters, a detailed coffered ceiling, and a built-in movie screen. The four-bedroom has high ceilings, hand-painted frescoes, arched windows, a wrought-iron staircase, a wine room, a bar, and a chef’s kitchen with stone stove surround.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

About a half hour from Sacramento, the 5-acre property includes a guesthouse, a collector’s garage, a pond, patios, and gardens. $4,999,000. Nick Sadek, Nick Sadek Sotheby’s International Realty, (916) 966-4444

Houston

(Image credit: Tom Tran, HomeCapture)

The Villa, a 1924 Mediterranean-inspired home in the Boulevard Oaks Historic District, includes a theater with dramatic frescoed walls, a tray ceiling, and a row of arched windows.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Latest Videos From

(Image credit: Tom Tran, HomeCapture)

The updated four-bedroom has French oak floors, stained glass, paneled walls, a sunroom, a wine room, an elevator, and a primary bedroom with murals, high ceilings, and a walk-in closet. Rice University is walking distance, and museums and a zoo are nearby. $5,250,000. Nicole Lopez, Corcoran Genesis, (832) 549-5868

Bedford, N.Y.

(Image credit: Brian Milton)

The theater in this 1986 contemporary home in Westchester County features plush seating for 11, an aqua basket-weave carpet, a ceiling dotted with starry lights, and a spiral staircase to an art gallery. A double-height atrium with a barrel glass ceiling tops the great room and its wall of windows.

(Image credit: Brian Milton)

The 2.5-acre property has a pool, spa, and an outdoor kitchen, plus a sports court and a pond. $3,950,000. Brian Milton, Compass Greater New York, (914) 469-9889

Columbus, Ohio

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

In the Bexley area, this renovated 1927 eclectic Dutch Colonial–inspired home has a movie room with a large screen surrounded by velvet curtains, plus a fireplace, fabric-clad walls, and a glossy ceiling. The eight-bedroom includes marble floors, a curved entry staircase, arched doorways, a chef’s kosher kitchen with two islands, a gym, a playroom, and an elevator.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The outdoor space includes a play structure, patio, pergola, and a circular drive. $4,595,000. Mike Carruthers, Coldwell Banker Realty, (614) 620-2640

Chicago

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Built in 1907 and renovated in 2020, this six-bedroom townhome, a block away from the water in East Lakeview, has a lower-level media room with moodily painted walls, a built-in beverage fridge, and an adjoining bathroom.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The contemporary four-story building features high ceilings with decorative architectural discs, a kitchen with a marble island, and a primary suite with a deck. The back opens to a fenced yard, and Wrigley Field is about a 20-minute walk. $2,730,000. Lorenzo Sanchez, Engel & Völkers Chicago, (773) 419-1724

Sartell, Minn.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside the city of St. Cloud and about 90 minutes north of Minneapolis, this five-bedroom Colonial has a lower-level movie room outfitted with a projector and an oversize screen, carpeting, and space for a sectional.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The home has wood floors, an open plan with an eat-in kitchen island, a French door refrigerator, a window seat, and wood detailing throughout. The lot includes a screened porch, a front deck, a patio, lawn, and a three-car garage. $560,000. Matt Wieber, Agency North Real Estate, (320) 267-6373