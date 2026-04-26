6 bubbly homes with bars

Tampa

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This 1994 six-bedroom Mediterranean home on Tampa Bay includes a cocktail lounge with a stone bar, bottle shelving on a mirrored wall, a fireplace, and water views. The open-plan interior features a curved iron staircase and arched doorways, a gourmet kitchen, and a gas fireplace.

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A saltwater pool and spa, a covered patio, an outdoor kitchen, and a shared dock complete the property. Downtown Tampa is a 15-minute drive. $5,600,000. Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker Realty, (813) 758-3443

Farmington, Conn.

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Built by a renowned abolitionist in 1832, this historically designated Georgian-inspired estate has a fully outfitted Irish pub with wainscoting, coffered ceilings, and a wraparound wood bar. The eight-bedroom main house includes a library, a sitting room with inlaid floors, a billiards room, a wine cellar, a music room, and an updated chef’s kitchen.

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The nearly 5-acre property includes a guest cottage, pool, tennis court, and greenhouse. $3,450,000. Scott Holmes, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (860) 485-5875

Darby, Mont.

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Hart Bench Ranch, in the Bitterroot Mountains, features a Western-style saloon in a workshop with wood walls, saddle barstools, and a sitting area with a woodstove. The main residence, a 2001 four-bedroom log home, has a double-height great room with a loft, an antler chandelier, a stone fireplace, and a windowed gable.

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The 155-acre lot offers mountain views, a greenhouse, a guesthouse, a garage, and a barn with five horse stalls. $7,450,000. Deke Tidwell, Hall and Hall, (406) 544-7191

Berthoud, Colo.

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This 2022 contemporary four-bedroom has a lower-level rec-room wet bar with cristallo quartzite counters, a beverage fridge, and an adjacent wine room. In the living room are clerestory windows, accordion doors, and a 21-foot floor-to-ceiling fireplace finished in hot rolled steel.

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An upper deck and a patio with a built-in grill offer mountain views. Access to a pool and gym are included. $2,750,000. David Johnson, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, (970) 213-0648

San Francisco

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Designed by Robert Arrigoni and built in 1970, this curved modern home above Edgehill Way has a C-shaped four-seat bar with a brass footrest, wood walls, and cement posts in a sitting room. The eight-bedroom’s main space has 20-foot ceilings, a catwalk, herringbone wood floors, and cement beams and details contrasting with warm wood.

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There’s also an elevator, and ocean and city views. Edgehill Mountain Park is a short walk, and Golden Gate Park is a 10-minute drive. $7,950,000. Neal Ward, Compass, (415) 269-9933

Sherrills Ford, N.C.

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This updated 1990 ranch near Lake Norman has a step-up barroom just off the vaulted living room, with an eight-door cabinet and beverage fridge. The three-bedroom includes new wood-look floors, a painted brick fireplace, and a skylighted sitting room with walls of glass.

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On the 1.5-acre property are a two-bay garage, a fenced saltwater pool, a hot tub, three decks, flat yards, and a shed. Charlotte is less than an hour away. $560,000. Victoria McHutchon, Compass, (206) 565-4106