5 bipartisan cartoons about midterm election worries

Artists take on election autopsy, jungle primary, and more

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A donkey with a 2026 shirt is at the morgue looking at the corpse of another donkey that is covered with a blanket labeled &amp;ldquo;2024 elections.&amp;rdquo; A doctor holds an &amp;ldquo;election autopsy&amp;rdquo;. The donkey with the 2026 shirt thinks to itself, &amp;ldquo;Please don&amp;rsquo;t say it&amp;rsquo;s hereditary&amp;hellip;Please don&amp;rsquo;t say it&amp;rsquo;s hereditary&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a political cartoon lampooning California&#039;s gubernatorial race and is titled &amp;quot;Jungle Primary&amp;quot;. It depicts various candidates as wild junglee creatures including Eric Swalwell as an extinct super-predator snake, Tom Steyer as a snoozing fat cat, Steve Hilton as a Trump-loving monkey, Xavier Becerra as a sloth hanging around for his next job, Katie Porter as a piranha biting Tom Steyer&#039;s tail, and Sergey Brin flying past next to a Gavin Newsom eagle who is above it all.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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