Political cartoons for July 29

Wednesday’s political cartoons include SFX puppets, snipe hunting, and more

By
Published

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US