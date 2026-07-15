Political cartoons for July 15

Wednesday's political cartoons include press freedoms, funny pages, and guns by mail

By
Published

A small dove labeled &amp;ldquo;Free Press&amp;rdquo; carrys a pen and flies dangerously in front of the nose of the Air Force One hand-me-down 747 given by the Qataris to the United States.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A group of four Iranian men in religious headdresses are laughing uproariously as they read a newspaper with the headline, Trump Declares: &amp;ldquo;the Strait of Hormuz is Open.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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