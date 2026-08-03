Political cartoons for August 3

Monday's political cartoons include a fiscal cliff, money piles, and Todd Blanche's title

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Published

Uncle Sam stands on a cliff named &amp;ldquo;Fiscal&amp;rdquo; looking nervously over the edge. Meanwhile, a ram named &amp;ldquo;Congress&amp;rdquo; charges straight toward him.

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A sweaty Pete Hegseth holds a chart with a downward arrow and says to Donald Trump, &amp;ldquo;Sir! Our stockpiles are low!&amp;rdquo; Trump looks at a chart with an up arrow and thinks to himself, &quot;Who cares&amp;hellip; as long as my &amp;lsquo;stockpile&amp;rsquo; is up..&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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