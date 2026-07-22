Political cartoons for July 22

Wednesday's political cartoons include drastic action, the art of war, and risky business

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Published

A group of Iranian men are watching Donald Trump on television. Trump is speaking next to a man with a cigar in his mouth who looks like a villain from Batman. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;And we&amp;rsquo;re now prepared to take more drastic action on the Strait of Hormuz.&amp;rdquo; One of the Iranians says, &amp;ldquo;Oh no! It&amp;rsquo;s Trump&amp;rsquo;s no-bid pool guy!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a cover of The Art of War by Sun Tzu. A page is pulled out of it and that reads simply, &amp;ldquo;More testosterone.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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