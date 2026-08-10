Political cartoons for August 10

Monday’s political cartoons include a Democratic autopsy, the sword of Damocles, and more

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Published

This is a four-panel cartoon depicting a donkey under a sheet speaking to a donkey with a scalpel and surgical mask. Their conversation goes like this, with the donkey under the sheet saying, &amp;ldquo;Woah! Where am I? What&amp;rsquo;s going on? This isn&amp;rsquo;t my victory party!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I was about to do the post-mortem&amp;hellip;Find out what went wrong.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;I just won my primary with overwhelming grassroots support! I&amp;rsquo;m a progressive! Nothing went wrong. I won! I&amp;rsquo;m very much alive! Voters were ready for a progressive!&amp;rdquo; The donkey with the scalpel finishes, &amp;ldquo;Could we hurry this up? I&amp;rsquo;m due for my panel discussion on CNN. Hey, I&amp;rsquo;m a centrist. This is what we do.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

A king sits on his throne in a stone castle. A giant blade hangs above him. An aide reads from a scroll, looks at the blade, and says to the king, &amp;ldquo;Prices are going up. This may be coming down.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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