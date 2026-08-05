Political cartoons for August 5

Wednesday's political cartoons include party politics, bubble bailouts, and peace talks.

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Published

A donkey and an elephant are in suits and both hold a paper with the words &amp;ldquo;Allegations of Domestic Violence and Sexual Misconduct&amp;rdquo; written on them. The donkey kicks out two men labeled &amp;ldquo;Swalwell&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Platner&amp;rdquo;. The elephant stands by men labeled &amp;ldquo;Miller&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Mills&amp;rdquo; who are leering at each other and holding phones. The donkey says to the elephant, &amp;ldquo;Your turn.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;If the AI Bubble Bursts.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a rich guy on a sailing vessel. He wears a top hat, cane, and holds a bag of money. He points at a lifeboat labeled &amp;ldquo;Gov&amp;rsquo;t Bailouts&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;Haha! There&amp;rsquo;ll only be lifeboats for us billionaires!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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