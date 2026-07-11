Political cartoons for July 11

Saturday's political cartoons include crowd sizes, the shape of peace, and more

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Published

This is a two-panel cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;Crowd Sizes&amp;rdquo;. On the left side, a nearly empty national mall hosts &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rsquo;s Great American State Fair.&amp;rdquo; On the right, crowds have packed Yosemite and are angry. One person in the crowd says, &amp;ldquo;Did you hear Trump eliminated the reservation system?!?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel cartoon that shows an aerial view of The Strait of Hormuz on the left. On the right, a paper with the words &amp;ldquo;Peace Agreement&amp;rdquo; has been ripped by a sharp shape that is the same as the Strait of Hormuz.

(Image credit: Luojie / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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