Political cartoons for July 18

Saturday's political cartoons include stealing votes, endangered species, and more

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Published

Donald Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I have evidence that the devil when down to Georgia and he was looking for some votes to steal! He said, &amp;lsquo;I need you to find me 11,780 votes!&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo; An aide says to Trump, &amp;ldquo;Uh, that was you, sir&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is drawn in a silhouette style and depicts a shadow of Donald Trump driving a giant bulldozer labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump Administration.&amp;rdquo; The bulldozer is tearing up land, and killing animals in an Endangered Species Act Protected Area. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t complain! You should see what we&amp;rsquo;re doing to immigrants!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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