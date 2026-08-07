Political cartoons for August 7

Friday's political cartoons include late-stage narcissism, wildfire s'mores, and U.S. debt

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Published

Donald Trump speaks on a stage with giant letters behind him that spell out &amp;ldquo;ME&amp;rdquo;. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;My administration is all about the little guy&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Summer Vacation 2026&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; A mom, dad, and two children are in a forest that is on fire. The parents carry a cooler, and vacation gear that includes an umbrella and pool float. The kids are a boy and a girl and they are warily roasting marshmallows on the forest fire. The dad says, &amp;ldquo;Kids, we promised you s&amp;rsquo;mores, so keep &amp;lsquo;em toasting while we evacuate!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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