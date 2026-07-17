Political cartoons for July 17

Friday's political cartoons include prime time, wildfire smoke, and Dem double standards

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Published

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s small hands holding a Sharpie as he crosses items off a list labeled &amp;ldquo;Topics for Prime Time Address&amp;rdquo;. The topics he won&amp;rsquo;t cover include ICE Killings, Affordability, Healthcare, No New Wars, and Epstein Files. A Diet Coke can is next to him along with a phone labeled &amp;ldquo;Check in with Vlad&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Outdoor Living in the Future&amp;rdquo;. It depicts people outside in Canada, where the discolored skies are filled with smoke. All the people and animals wear astronaut-like suits connected to oxygen tanks. A man walks his dog, who&#039;s also in a space suit. People dressed in the space suits play hockey and the houses have submarine-like doors instead of regular doors.

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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