Political cartoons for August 4

Tuesday's political cartoons include liars and cheats, IRS audits, and AI hacking

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Published

Donald Trump sits at his desk in this cartoon, titled &amp;ldquo;Art of the Deal.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;The Rulers of Iran are liars and cheats who can&amp;rsquo;t be trusted, but in my case, they have decided to make an exception&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Triumphal Arch&amp;rdquo; and depicts a golden Donald Trump statue holding two bags of cash. The statue stands atop an arch named &amp;ldquo;Immunity from I.R.S. Audits.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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