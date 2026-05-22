Political cartoons for May 22

Friday's political cartoons include IRS audits, a Middle East mulligan, and an XL slushy

By
published

Donald Trump speaks to a sock puppet of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche that Trump has on his hand. Trump makes Blance say, &amp;ldquo;And the IRS has to drop all audits against you.&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;Drat! I should have cheated more on my 2025 returns.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2026 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Water Hazard.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump is playing golf and unsuccessfully trying to hit a shot out of the Strait of Hormuz over and over again. His caddy says, &amp;ldquo;No, you can&amp;rsquo;t take a mulligan.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US