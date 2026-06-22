Political cartoons for June 22

Monday's political cartoons include football on ice, the humor section, and D.C. vandals

By
published

Two masked ICE agents look at a man locked in a cage. One of the agents says, &amp;ldquo;Caught this sonofabitch calling soccer football!...&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2026 Claytoonz)

A clerk at a bookstore fills the shelves of a bookcase in the comedy section with copies of &amp;ldquo;The Art of the Deal&amp;rdquo; by Donald Trump. A newspaper nearby has a front-page headline that reads, &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rsquo;s Iran Deal.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US