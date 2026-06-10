Political cartoons for June 10

Wednesday’s political cartoons include unhappy hour, trap and release, and more

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published

A man walks on the sidewalk past a bar in the city. The sign on the bar&amp;rsquo;s window reads, &amp;ldquo;5-6 p.m.: Unhappy hour &amp;ndash; mourn the loss of jobs to apps, bots, AI.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two female Green Bay Packers fans wearing cheesheads look at a pet carrier that has a Chicago Bear inside. The sign on the side of the carrier reads, &amp;ldquo;Ship to Indiana&amp;rdquo;. One of the Packers fans says, &amp;ldquo;Looks like that nuisance is being relocated.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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