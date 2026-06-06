Political cartoons for June 6

Saturday's political cartoons include male loneliness, a new 60 Minutes logo, and more

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published

A man sits in the driver&amp;rsquo;s seat of Cybertruck in this cartoon, titled &amp;ldquo;Patient Zero in the Male Loneliness Epidemic.&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;I bought this Cybertruck with a fresh stack of Trump $250 bills.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;60 Minutes (Revised Logo). The CBS logo is depicted as the setting sun with the words &amp;ldquo;CBS Credibility&amp;rdquo; on the side. It&amp;rsquo;s casting a long shadow on a sun dial before it disappears.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

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