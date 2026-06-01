Political cartoons for June 1

Monday's political cartoons include wealthy dudes, UFC cages, and high inflation

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published

Elon Musk and the other wealthiest people in the world sit in a dais raised above a mob of angry people with pitchforks. Others with musk include Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Jeff Bezos. The words &amp;ldquo;Wealthiest Dudes in the World&amp;rdquo; are on the wall. Musk says, &amp;ldquo;Someone remind me..what comes after trillionaire?!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is in the UFC cage at the White House with Stephen Miller, who is drawn to resemble a vampire. There are kids looking through the cage. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;And after the fight&amp;hellip;we can use the cage to detain migrant children.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2026 Claytoonz)

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