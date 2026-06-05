Political cartoons for June 5

Friday's political cartoons include approval ratings, a Zuckerberg yacht, and the price of bread

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published

This cartoon is titled Happy &amp;ldquo;Dum-o-crats&amp;rdquo;. It depicts a group of male donkeys in suits celebrating next to a chart that shows Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s declining approval ratings. Meanwhile, a female donkey taps one of the men on the shoulder and says &amp;ldquo;Ahem!&amp;rdquo; to get him to look at a similar declining approval rating chart for Democrats.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled Today&amp;rsquo;s Math Quiz and depicts a large, private yacht in the water. The quiz is: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has 3 yachts. If Zuckerberg&amp;rsquo;s net worth is $200 billion and his biggest 390-foot super yacht cost him $300 million, how many of the 8,000 meta employees who were fired by Zuckerberg in May could fit on the yacht?&amp;rdquo; The answer is: &amp;ldquo;0. Seriously, they&amp;rsquo;d never be invited aboard.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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