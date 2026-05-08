Political cartoons for May 8

Friday's political cartoons include resource hogs, a message from the Vatican, and raw milk

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published

This cartoon depicts a giant pig named &amp;ldquo;Data Centers&amp;rdquo; eating from a small pile of food labeled &amp;ldquo;Resources.&amp;rdquo; The pig says, &amp;ldquo;After I gorge myself, you can all share in the inevitable byproduct.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Marco Rubio stands outside the Vatican. Smoke in the sky has spelled out the numbers &amp;ldquo;86-47&amp;rdquo;. Marco speaks into a phone and says, &amp;ldquo;Maybe it&amp;rsquo;s time to tone down your war of words with the Pope.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man and a woman are in their kitchen. The man drinks raw milk from a carton labeled &amp;ldquo;Raw Milk. NOW with E-coli.&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;Raw milk is all the rage now. If only there was a way to make it safe.&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;There is&amp;hellip;It&amp;rsquo;s called pasteurization.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Jimmy Carter sits on a barrel of oil labeled &amp;ldquo;Iran 1979&amp;rdquo;. His hands are tied behind his back. He looks at Donald Trump, whose hands are tied behind his back too and he sits on a barrel of oil labeled &amp;ldquo;Iran 2026.&amp;rdquo; Jimmy Carter says, &amp;ldquo;You saw what happened to me&amp;hellip;and went in anyway!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two men in American flag hats are paying their taxes. A voice above them says, &amp;ldquo;Big donors will pay for the ballroom.&amp;rdquo; One man tips his hat to another and says, &amp;ldquo;Jeff Bezos, I believe?&amp;rdquo; The other man tips his hat and says, &amp;ldquo;Mark Zuckerberg, I presume?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump sits at the Resolute Desk surrounded by kids. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Joey, do you like movies about gladiators?&amp;rdquo; Two aides watch and one says to the other, &amp;ldquo;I told you we can&amp;rsquo;t have him around children.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Kash Patel&amp;rsquo;s Personalized Bourbon Bottle.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a bottle of booze with Kash Patel&amp;rsquo;s face on it, wearing a clown nose. The bourbon is called &amp;ldquo;Old Bozo&amp;rsquo;s FBI Reserve.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Donald Quixote.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Donald Trump riding an elephant labeled &amp;ldquo;Fossil Fuels&amp;rdquo; as he holds a long lance and tilts at a wind turbine in the distance.

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Shell Game.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump sits at a table with three shells in front of him. The are labeled &amp;ldquo;Indict&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Jim&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Comey&amp;rdquo;. He picks up the &amp;ldquo;Comey&amp;rdquo; shell to reveal a piece of paper labeled &amp;ldquo;Revenge.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Paul Revere on a horse, making his midnight run to warn the British are coming. In this version, he rides past a banner advertising &amp;ldquo;Freedom 250 MMA Event. White House South Lawn. Sunday, June 14, Trump vs. Democracy.&amp;rdquo; Paul Revere shouts, &amp;ldquo;The grifters are coming! The grifters are coming!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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