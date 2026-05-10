Political cartoons for May 10

Sunday's political cartoons include an AG investigation, Mother's Day, and more

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published

Acting attorney general Todd Blanche sits at a desk and says, &amp;ldquo;At Trump&amp;rsquo;s urging, we&amp;rsquo;re investigating his bathroom scale for inflated numbers&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a satirical Mother&amp;rsquo;s Day card with the words &amp;ldquo;Happy Forced Mother&amp;rsquo;s Day!&amp;rdquo; The front of the card shows sperm swimming toward a frightened egg with a female face. The words on the card read, &amp;ldquo;Motherhood is even better when mom gets no exception so government is going to get her off her contraception.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ratt / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Finally, an agreement&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It shows Donald Trump in a suit and an Iranian man in religious clothing pointing at each other as they loom over the Strait of Hormuz. They both say the same thing: &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re dealing with crazy bastards!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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