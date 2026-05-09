Political cartoons for May 9

Saturday's political cartoons include market manipulation, presidential fitness, and more

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published

Donald Trump rides a rollercoaster named &amp;ldquo;Market Manipulation&amp;rdquo;. It&amp;rsquo;s filled with stereotypical rich guys with mustaches and MAGA top-hats. Trump yells &amp;ldquo;Sell!&amp;rdquo; as the coaster heads downhill and Uncle Sam is nearby and nervously hands the latest peace plan to an Iranian in religious dress.

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A woman is about to try and deadlift an oversized, heavy weight labeled &amp;ldquo;Cost of Living.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump stands nearby holding more weight to put on and says, &amp;ldquo;I brought back the Presidential fitness test.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Sometime in the Future.&amp;rdquo; The landscape is barren and there is a city in the background underneath a transparent bubble. A group of tourists is in a flying machine looking at a crumbling statue with the words &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rdquo; at the base. The tour guide flying the craft says, &amp;ldquo;If it weren&amp;rsquo;t for the recently deciphered &amp;lsquo;Epstein Codex&amp;rsquo; no one would know who this loser was.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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