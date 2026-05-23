Political cartoons for May 23

Saturday's political cartoons include battle strategies, ceasefire negotiations, and more

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Two male guards in military uniform look thoroughly confused. They have question marks above their heads and puzzled expressions as they guard a tomb named &amp;ldquo;Tomb of the Unknown Strategy: Iran War, 2026-?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ratt / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two men in Iranian religious clothing are pictured in this cartoon, titled &amp;ldquo;Negotiations hit another snag.&amp;rdquo; One of the men says, &amp;ldquo;Trump wants to paint the bottom of the strait, &amp;lsquo;American Flag Blue.&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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