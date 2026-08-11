Political cartoons for August 11

Tuesday’s political cartoons include birds of a feather, affordability issues, and more

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Published

Three birds with Flock cameras for heads instead of bird heads sit on a wire. From left to right they say, &amp;ldquo;Why does everyone hate us? We&amp;rsquo;re just minding our own business. Which just happens to be minding your business.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump looks out a window in the left panel of this two-panel cartoon. An elephant is on the ledge, about to jump. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;What&amp;rsquo;s your problem?! The only ones talking about affordability are Democrats!&amp;rdquo; In the right panel, Trump looks out the window and the elephant has jumped.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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