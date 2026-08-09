5 filthy rich cartoons about Donald Trump's personal wealth

Artists take on billions of bucks, clean cash, and more

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Published

Harry Truman and Donald Trump sit in the Oval Office. Truman&amp;rsquo;s nameplate reads, &amp;ldquo;The Buck Stops Here!&amp;rdquo; Trump&amp;rsquo;s reads, &amp;ldquo;Billions of the Bucks Stops Here!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump sits at a desk with a jug of bleach and a bunch of Tide detergent pods. Above him hangs a clothesline with lots of cash attached with clothespins. He&amp;rsquo;s laundering money and says, &amp;ldquo;You won&amp;rsquo;t bank with me? But nobody&amp;rsquo;s cash is softer or more springtime fresh than mine!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2026 Claytoonz)

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