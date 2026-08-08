5 tawdry cartoons about AG nominee Todd Blanche

Artists take on slush funds, audit protection, and more

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Todd Blanche testifies in front of the Senate and says, &amp;ldquo;The slush fund is dead! Just as dead as Mitch McConnell!&amp;rdquo; A man to the right of Blanche says, &amp;ldquo;Now I&amp;rsquo;m really confused..Is the slush fund dead or alive?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Todd Blanche holds a mirror that reflects Donald Trump, who sits across the table from Blanche. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Well, yes, I happily accept my opponent&amp;rsquo;s offer of complete and total immunity from IRS audits&amp;hellip; How kind of you to offer.&quot;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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