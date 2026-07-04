5 laughably lucrative cartoons about Donald Trump's financial gains

Artists take on passing bills, index funds, and more

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Donald Trump sits at a table across from a bearded man in an Arab headdress. The man hands Trump money under the table. There are bags of money behind Trump that are labeled &quot;Crypto deals, Money from Pardons, Insider Trading, Gifts.&quot; Trump says, &quot;I love getting bills passed...&quot;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

A man sits at a computer looking at his 401k on the screen as an arrow shows it has grown substantially. The man says to a woman, &amp;ldquo;Put everything in an index fund tied to Trump corruption.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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