Political cartoons for August 9

Sunday's political cartoons include e-bike regulation, vindictive prosecutions, and more

By
Published

A man balances himself on the handlebars of an e-bike in New York City while a crowd of people scamper away in fear. The balancing man says, &amp;ldquo;Look, ma, no regulation!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A haggard-looking elephant in a suit holds a double-barreled shotgun that twists around so it will hit him when he fires. The shotgun is labeled &amp;ldquo;Vindictive Prosecutions&amp;rdquo;. The wall behind the elephant is filled with targets that are labeled &amp;ldquo;Tim Walz, James Comey, Letitia James, Sandwich-assault guy, Anthony Fauci, Reflecting pool &amp;lsquo;vandal&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo; and other victims of political prosecutions. The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Now it&amp;rsquo;s Fauci&amp;rsquo;s turn to get both barrels!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US