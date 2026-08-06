Political cartoons for August 6

Thursday's political cartoons include grading the economy, Teutonic Todd, and woke museums

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Published

This is a two-panel cartoon with Donald Trump on both sides. On the left side, Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I grade the economy A+.&amp;rdquo; On the right side, Trump sits next to a chart that reads &amp;ldquo;Trump Family Grift: $2.2 billion (excluding Kushner)&amp;rdquo; and he says, &amp;ldquo;Specifically MY economy.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Todd Blanche sits at his desk. The seal behind him reads, &amp;ldquo;The Department of Just Us&amp;rdquo; and he has a picture of Ghislaine Maxwell next to him with the letters &amp;ldquo;XOXOXO&amp;rdquo; like kisses. His nameplate reads, &amp;ldquo;Todd Blanche, Achtung Attorney General.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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