Political cartoons for May 24

Sunday's political cartoons include a bawl room, the criminal cover-up, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts a building with large columns named Trump &amp;ldquo;BAWL&amp;rdquo; Room. Voices from inside say, &amp;ldquo;Totally defeated Iran! Low poll numbers are fake news!! Want slush fund to reward my thugs!! Shut up about Epstein files!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This is a two panel cartoon with Richard Nixon on the left and Donald Trump on the right. Nixon looks grumpy. His panel reads, &amp;ldquo;Lesson: the coverup was worse than the crime.&amp;rdquo; At right, Trump sits on a bag of money named &amp;ldquo;Brazen, Open Corruption&amp;rdquo; with his hands behind his head. He says, &amp;ldquo;Lesson learned!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US