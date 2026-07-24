Political cartoons for July 24

Friday's political cartoons include a tricky situation, a tick invasion, and ballot box vandalism

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Published

Donad Trump is depicted with a horrible, tentacled creature attached to his face. The creature is labeled &amp;ldquo;Iran War&amp;rdquo; and Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I can get out of this anytime I want.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump and Mark Carney stand at the border of the US and Canada. There is smoke in the air and a microscope reveals ticks crossing the border. Carney holds a newspaper with a headline of &amp;ldquo;Diseased ticks from the USA invade Canada.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Mark, the USA is being invaded by your filthy, polluted air!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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