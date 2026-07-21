Political cartoons for July 21

Tuesday's political cartoons include voting integrity, Reds under the bed, and ICE-related deaths

By
Published

This cartoon depicts a large wooden Trojan horse outside a castle wall. The horse is labeled &amp;ldquo;Voting Integrity&amp;rdquo; and the castle is labeled &amp;ldquo;Midterm election&amp;rdquo;. A voice from inside the castle says, &amp;ldquo;They&amp;rsquo;re not trying to steal the election&amp;hellip;they just want us to doubt the results!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is a masked thief carrying a bag of treasure through a bedroom where two people with MAGA hats are in bed. Trump yells, &amp;ldquo;Under the bed!!! Communists!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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