Political cartoons for July 7

Tuesday’s political cartoons include red cards, intensive care, and more

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Published

A World Cup official holds up a red card to American player Folarin Balogun. Donald Trump holds up a &amp;ldquo;Trump Card&amp;rdquo; that reads, &amp;ldquo;Let&amp;rsquo;s make a mess of this, too.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

A man on a hospital bed is being wheeled through a hospital by a female nurse. The nurse says, &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re moving you from intensive care to intensive billing.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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