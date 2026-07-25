Political cartoons for July 25

Saturday's political cartoons include campaign commercials, hazmat suits, and more

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Published

A man is in the Arctic, wrapped in a winter coat and surrounded by penguins. One of the penguins says to the other, &amp;ldquo;He figured that coming here was the only way to get away from all the constant nauseating campaign commercials!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A woman and a man sit on a couch. The woman is reading a newspaper and the man is in a fully-hooded bodysuit with a helmet and oxygen tank attached. The woman yells, &amp;ldquo;I see that you don&amp;rsquo;t really believe Robert F. Kennedy saying the cyclospora outbreak is under control.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joey Weatherford / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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