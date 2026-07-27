Political cartoons for July 27

Monday’s political cartoons include trickle-down economics, head in the sand, and more

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Published

Two stereotypical rich guys with top hats are flush with cash and stand next to a down-on-his-luck man rattling a cup. One rich man says, &amp;ldquo;Look, a poor person! We need another huge tax cut so more will &amp;mdash; snicker! &amp;mdash; trickle down to him!&amp;rdquo; The other rich man responds, &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s the least we can for the &amp;mdash; sneer! &amp;mdash; little beggar!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Scientific reports say the American economy will be hammered by climate change: Trump responds:&amp;rdquo; and then depicts Donald Trump in a parched landscape with his head buried in the sand. Two buzzards look on as Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Warming! Bah! It&amp;rsquo;s plenty cool in here! Oooooh! I think I see coal!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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