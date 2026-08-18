Political cartoons for August 18

Tuesday's political cartoons include Communist companions, endless war, and replacing robots

By
Published

Donald Trump sits on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un&amp;rsquo;s lap. Trump says to the reader, &amp;ldquo;If you vote Democrat, you&amp;rsquo;re supporting commies.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts the cover of a book with many, many pages. It&amp;rsquo;s titled &amp;ldquo;Trump: War and Peace and War and Peace and more war and peace and more war and peace&amp;rdquo; over and over again.

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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