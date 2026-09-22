Political cartoons for September 22

Tuesday’s political cartoons include press access, political marriage, and more

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A group of male and female journalists stand outside the White House press room. A sign next to the door has an arrow pointing close to the floor and the words &amp;ldquo;You Must Be This Tall to Enter (All Others Are Banned)&amp;rdquo; A woman reporter looks at the sign and says, &quot;Bootlicking height.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

Donald Trump Jr. kisses a giant bag full of Russian money that wears a bridal headdress as a man holding a bible says, &amp;ldquo;You may now kiss the bribe.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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