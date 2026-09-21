Political cartoons for September 21

Monday’s political cartoons include free press, free time, and more

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Published

Donald Trump is dressed as a Mussolini-style dictator, with fake military medals. He says, &amp;ldquo;I believe in a free press! So, if the rest of you press have something nice to say about me, feel free!&amp;rdquo; He holds a piece of paper showing his attempted ban of CNN, Politico, and MS-NOW.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A haggard, wounded man in threadbare clothes stands in a hellscape of a destroyed, dystopian city. A robot stands nearby with a gun. The man holds a computer with a screen that reads, &amp;ldquo;Apocalypse In Progress&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;AI really does save us time!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Patrick Chappatte / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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