Political cartoons for September 16

Wednesday's political cartoons include critical thinking, money up front, and dangerous science

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Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

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